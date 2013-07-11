Nick Young Shows Off His Incredible Sneaker Collection

While we still think Joe Johnson is the king of sneaker collections in the NBA, Nick Young brings out more heat on the floor than just about anyone else. (He’s also the only man alive who has his own sneaker butler.) Nice Kicks caught up with him recently, and together they buried themselves in Swaggy P’s shoe boxes.

Who has the best sneaker game in the NBA?

