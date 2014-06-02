Nick Young Birthday Bash Had A 1990’s Theme

The Lakers had a terrible season this year, but that hasn’t stopped Nick Young from making the most of his time in Los Angeles. He started his off-season by partying with his girlfriend Iggy Azalea, he threw out the first pitch at a Dodgers game, and even found time to pose with wax models. This weekend, Young celebrated his birthday with a 1990s-themed party.



He officially turned 29 on Sunday, but Young held a party on Saturday and invited a few of his Lakers teammates. Here he is with Steve Nash, Jordan Farmar and Robert Sacre. Steve Nash’s outfit most likely won the party:

Nate Robinson, Brandon Jennings and Andre Drummond were also in attendance, dressed slightly more casual than the Lakers crew:

My favorite photo from the party though, is John Wall in a Steve Smith Atlanta Hawks throwback jersey. That’s as 90s as you can get:

No word on whether Kobe Bryant declined the invitation to the party.

