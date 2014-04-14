Nick Young’s Swaggy 360-Degree Reverse Layup

The Lakers were not able to invite the Grizzlies to the Players Haters Ball on Sunday night. Nick Young and the Lakers had a chance to put another wrench in a Western Conference playoff picture with Memphis battling Phoenix for the final spot in the West (Dallas has clinched), but the Grizzlies got a 102-90 win in the Lakers’ last game in Staples this season. Still, at least Young had a 360-degree reverse layup on Marc Gasol, which added some swag during a largely disappointing season.

Young spins backdoor for the bounce pass, then spins a full revolution when Gasol comes over to help before banking it in from the other side of the iron. Thank God the Lakers had Swaggy in this season from hell.

