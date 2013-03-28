Nicolas Batum Destroys Gerald Wallace’s Dunk Attempt

#Portland Trail Blazers #Video
03.28.13 5 years ago

When Portland dealt Gerald Wallace to New Jersey/Brooklyn just a little over a year ago, it officially opened the door for Nicolas Batum. He’s taking advantage of it this season, putting up career-high numbers (14.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists per game) across the board. It appears the Blazers went with the right man, as Crash has fallen off faster than anyone expected while Batum is still getting better. The two of them met at the rim last night. The outcome was predictable.

