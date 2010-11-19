Nicolas Batum Wants To Hang Out With You!

I don’t have to tell you that there is definitely a spectrum when it comes to NBA players. Some guys will sign autographs, shake hands and kiss babies, and others, well, they prefer their privacy. With that said, all the extended Dime fam in Portland should jump at the opportunity to kick it with Nicolas Batum this afternoon. Here’s all the info:

Batum will meet and greet with fans and sign autographs at the adidas Outlet Store in Woodburn, Ore. In addition to the autograph signing, fans also have the chance to enter a raffle at the newly remodeled store for a $1,000 adidas Shopping Spree.

WHEN: Friday, November 19 from 4:00 â€“ 5:00 PM PST

WHERE: adidas Outlet Store (1001 Arney Road, Ste. 400, Woodburn, OR 97071)

WHY: Because Nicolas Batum is awesome

Let us know if you roll through…

