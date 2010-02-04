Night of the Living Role Players

If we had told you Nazr Mohammed more than quadrupled Kobe Bryant‘s scoring total on a night where Kobe played 36 minutes and wasn’t missing a major limb or anything, would you believe that the Lakers still won the game? Moreover, would you believe that we weren’t on ‘shrooms? … Following his 44-point performance against Memphis, Kobe scored a season-low five points (2-12 FG) against the Bobcats, and yet L.A. still managed a win. Kobe made a three in the second quarter, hit a fadeaway in the third, and otherwise bricked everything he threw up and hurt his foot when Lamar Odom stepped on it. But the Bobcats didn’t have Gerald Wallace (hamstring), so things kind of balanced out. Odom had another big game off the bench with 19 points, while Andrew Bynum put up 17 and 14 boards … Kobe missed what would’ve been a dagger three with 20 ticks left, so the ‘Cats still had a chance to tie in the final seconds. But whatever inbound play they had drawn up fell apart, and Stephen Jackson and Ray Felton‘s misconnection led to a Jordan Farmar dunk that iced it … Mohammed (23 pts, 17 rebs) played the game of his life, giving Pau Gasol fadeaways in the lane and dominating the glass. Just the other day we saw an interview with Rick Pitino where he said Nazr was the player who made the biggest strides under him. “He couldn’t run across midcourt when we first got him,” Pitino said of Nazr’s Kentucky days … Andre Iguodala had one of those nights where he played like The Franchise as the Sixers (without Allen Iverson) knocked off the Bulls. Iguodala had a chance to win the game with six seconds left in the fourth quarter, but split a pair of free throws, sending the game to overtime. In the extra frame, though, he made all the right plays. Or as Philly’s play-by-play guy said, “Big play after big play in the GUTS of the game!” Iguodala (25 pts, 8 rebs, 8 asts, 3 stls) hit the go-ahead three late in OT, cracked Luol Deng‘s kneecaps together on an crossover/hesitation to set up a lefty layup, then ripped John Salmons to end Chicago’s last good chance … Derrick Rose dropped 30 points and nine assists, but he hurt the Bulls down the stretch by being too aggressive. Like always, Rose had no problem getting into the lane, but he was going up reckless: When he wasn’t getting his shots blocked, he was trying to draw fouls and coming away with nothing … When will the Warriors ever learn? Midway through the fourth quarter in Dallas, Monta Ellis had about 35 points and basically hadn’t missed a shot since the third quarter. The game was close, so obviously they just keep feeding Monta the ball, right? Wrong. G-State ran off like five straight possessions where Monta barely touched the ball because Corey Maggette, C.J. Watson and Devean George wanted to jack up shots. When those guys allowed Monta (46 pts, 17-23 FG) back into the offense, the Mavs had put too much cushion between them and held on for the win … Darren Collison had been holding his own as Chris Paul‘s replacement, but last night he got worked over by Russell Westbrook (26 pts, 10 rebs). On the biggest possession of the game, OKC was up two with under a minute to go. Kevin Durant (30 pts) found himself being guarded by Peja (“HEEEEEELP!!”), but when KD missed, Westbrook snatched the offensive board and re-set the offense. Westbrook ran a pick-and-roll, stuck a jumper with 13 seconds left, and held the pose for the cameras to get plenty of snapshots … Other big stat lines from Wednesday: Amar’e had 20 points and 17 rebounds against the Nuggets in a win; Tim Duncan put up 22 and 13 to lead the Spurs past Sacramento; Chris Bosh went for 20 points and nine boards in Toronto’s win over the Nets; Nate Robinson had 23 points and eight assists off the bench as the Knicks routed the Wizards; Joe Johnson‘s 34 points led ATL past the Clippers; Mehmet Okur scored 28 on 11-of-13 shooting in Utah’s win over Portland; and Rajon Rondo put up 22 points, 14 dimes and three steals as Boston beat Miami … Give our man Jack Jensen some credit: He was about 40 seconds shy of looking like a genius. Jack predicted unranked Colorado would upset #1 Kansas last night, and with 38 seconds left, the Buffs were up by one. But Sherron Collins hit a free throw to send it to overtime, where the Jayhawks escaped Boulder with a win despite shooting 18-of-38 from the stripe for the game … One time a Colorado player randomly jacked a Stephen Curry-range trey late in a close game, drawing a moment of stunned silence from the announcers. “Well,” Bill Raftery finally said, “fatigue does affect the thought process.” … We’re out like Crash Wallace …
I watched the Suns/Nuggets game last night and I noticed that Amare was in, but not really and when he was, it didn’t seem like he was explosive or even trying that hard? NOw, maybe it’s just me wanting to see some moves made, but could this be a sign that Phoenix is trying new rotations in preparation to move him???
Well, don’t know about the DIME crew, but from the way it looks here, we’re pretty certain it’s BRUCE who’s on ‘shrooms… LOL
Coach Don Nelson DOES NOT HAVE CONTROL OF THAT TEAM / PLAYERS. Last night, when you have a good horse, YOUR RUN EM, as Press Maravich would say about this son, Pete.
Monta was hotter than Beil, and his teammates are jacking up shots trying to get theirs. BS.
Don Nelson, MAN UP YOU PUSSY.
@DIME,
You didn’t point out that Vinny Del decided to keep Tyrus Thomas on the bench the 4th and OT even though he was dominating the game when he was in.
Joakim Noah, who gave up an offensive rebound with 5secs left on a FREETHROW to Elton Brand, almost cost us the game because of his terrible rebounding habits (not boxing out and only caring about the stat).
Loul Deng – who the f^ck told Deng he was a one-on-one player? Everytime we play Philly, Andre Iguadola seems intent on showing the Bulls why they should have drafted him over Loul Deng. He torches that dude every time we play Philly…EVERT TIME! Who the hell closes out on Iggy at the 3pt line like he’s Larry Bird with the game on the line. Let him take that shot.
overall- terrible job by Vinny and the staff, As stacy king says, KYP (know your personnel), Stop Iggy from driving, let him take the jumpers, put a body on Brand as he’s been one of the leading offensive rebounders in the L since his rookie year, Attack the basket, don’t play Devin Brown…not even if there was a fire!, Play Tyrus Thomas, sit Deng if he can’t D-up and takes terrible shots, and #1 STOP RUNNING PICK N ROLL WITH ROSE, allow him to go one-on-one and find the open man on the drive.
YOUTUBE Moment of the game:
Derrick Rose iso’d with Willie Green at the top of the key. Hits him with the “AI crossover” then drives the lane with a 2 handed bang. Jordan is somewhere laughing his a$$ off and AI is just happened to sit out this game. game recognize game.
lol@ vince #7 “retare”
DWill had some sticky moves last night including a crossover on Blake (he missed the J) where Stevie ended up in the paint on rollerskates and Deron was 12 feet from him chuckling as he clanked the shot.
He also had an around the back move in the open court where he finished with a pass to Brewer for a layup that was pretty sticky as well.
Anyone notice that Utah shot 71% in the second half and are playing better than anyone in the west?
@ Chitown
Yeah we gave Iggy that shot at the 3 point line and didnt end up sleeping that night.. so yes close out on the f’er lol..
Man Lamar showed up last night.. but i noticed a major component in what made him seem succesful.. he got his ass on that block and played hard.. not floated around on the perimeter.. funny how after 9 years people finally shutting down his left too lol
I like Kobe being out and us handling business.. for a second we looked like a well coached team lol except i saw a couple plays where Diaw was switched on Bynum and NO ONE FED THE MAN! other than that we looked good.. not like last year when Kobe fouled out and we looked like the goonies..
So who said kobe doesnt listen to Phil?? Call me crazy but Phil saw what we saw.. NEGATIVE Kobe and pulled his ass out.. Good shit Phil.. usually Kobe can be a major force out there WITHOUT his scoring but damn he looked like shit last night.. Fouls, late closeouts real bone head shit..
Which made me think.. Damn Kobe’s a beast for playing still BUT BOTTOM LINE YOU HAVE BROKEN INDEX FINGER ON YOUR SHOOTING HAND>> GET SURGERY MAN! If its about proving he could do it, he did.. point proven now shut it down.. i dont want suspense during these playoffs i want to be smug lol we look real mortal out there..
Free Deron Williams!!
Damn, Amare been boardin like a beast since his 1 board game. Kid puttin up like 28pts and 13 boards per since and he destroyed Kenyon last night. Trade value gettin expensive…
On the other hand, Earl Smith III is a clown. Dude is on the sideline about to check in late in the 3rd as the Sun are puttin their boots on Nuggets throats and as the announcer says his name, he turns to the crowd and starts clappin and wavin his arms which is only goofy cuz none of the fans are cheering then proceeds to come into the game and throw up bad shot after bad shot. Just a clown. Thank GOD for Smith if my Lakers face the Nuggets, cuz he’ll do more harm than good.
Why Russell Westbrook do D Collison like that in the matchup of former Bruin points? Somethin musta happened back in the day…
The West is so deep at guard that nobody talkin about Westbrook becomin a beast at the point and the fact that Mike Conley was LEADIN THE NBA in 3 pt %age for January. Kid had like one game at 40% and the rest were all 50% or higher. Ridic!
If Pierce can’t go for the all-star game, J Smoove might deserve to go, but Stephen Jackson deserves to go just as much. Dude came into LA without Crash and was easily the best player on the floor last night…
Bruce was talking about that last smack, where the MDE (Shaq) was featured…
K Dizz
JR Smith is an emotional player let him be. He comes with some baggage & is what he is. No sense in hammering it in the ground.
Westbrook is coming along very nicely & I hope he continues to blossom as that was a bold pick in the draft for a young combo guard.
The Mike Conley movement I’d like to bring to a halt. If you shoot 1 or 2 threes every 5 games. Your % will be as high as his. You may see or know something I don’t. That kid man I’ll leave it at that. It’s crazy to hate a good guy who’s image is great for the league. I hate him probably more than you do Earl.
Would you prefer your star being a great guy & not that good or a douche to some but successful player & winner. You could only have one or the other. Of course we’d like them to be a perfect role model & win. Which is rare. Many people wouldn’t understand what most players went through to get where they at. They play yet we have all the opinions & comments. I know they sometimes wish they could tell us all to shove it.
How ironic though. Some of us on the site would call for the heads & start emailing Stern or media. He said this & hurt my feeling or my kid heard him & is traumatized. I’m also guessing you’d like JR a little more if he played for your team. Your perception of him may be just that.
It’s funny we were talking about Adam Morrison the other day & how he was a bust. Could it be he happened to run into Larry Brown who is arguably one of the toughest coach to play for. Especially on rookies. He probably ruined this kid’s confidence. Then next up he had Phil Jackson who’s as sarcastic as they come. He only gives certain players a chance he likes. NOtice how he didn’t really over coach Jordan,Kobe or Shaq. He coached the otehrs around them to co-exist. Even George Karl has stated he could have took a better approach with handling JR. Smith. A lot of these coaches expect the kids to be like them. With the discipline & wisdom of growing where they did. Why must the player conform & act like everybody that haven’t accomplished near what they have. Most opinions,assumptions,perceptions are just that.
I don’t really agree with most of your comments or opinions on some players. Am I a rogue or jerk for that. I actually like the emotion JR Smith plays with & don’t know many players that could replicate his abilities do you. He came into the league young. Played for Byron Scott who also doesn’t like Rookies. Why that is I don’t know. Hey I played with Magic so I’m high & mighty. The worse coaches to play for at times. There aren’t enough player/coaches in the league.
If JR Smith was the pre-conceived Mr. Nice guy he’d probably not have gotten drafted or been outplayed by someone else.
I also happen to think the Lakers suck. Get the benefit of the doubt from the refs,league & president of the players association. I think had KG been healthy you guys would still be vying for another ring. I think as deep as this roster is. It’s all about names & no games. This franchise has aged Kobe Bryant. He has to do way to much. You guys won’t win the Finals this year. There I’m finished.
Utah continues to roll. big test coming up vs. Denver. All of this without Boozer, without a back-up 5, and without a back-up 1. (as seen as nba contender quality)
Westbrook was Collison’s backup at UCLA… as for Bruce’s comment about the 300 pound monkey, I think the whole thing started with the other thread about Shaq playing big after being “snubbed” for the all-star game.
@ Eyes
JR Smith is an ass and it aint got nothing to do with coaching.. I still cant get over that lane violation on the jump ball in last years playoffs.. thats grade school bruh.. but aye the NBA wanted us to win that they just missed the only player moving while everyone stood still??? yeah ill hit that in a second..
And Phil never really taught Kobe, Shaq and Jordan?? So i guess there was a mandatory reading time?? Cuz Kobe has said Phil has made him read almost every war book there is lol I just thinks Phils coaching methods go beyond CERTAIN peoples comprehensions.. Jordan and Kobe both said Phil was the greatest teacher they EVER had PERIOD.. that says alot considering either of them couldve rolled over and said “shit look at my #’s, thats the system”.. ESPECIALLY when Phil wrote that book on Kobe.. Shit Kobe welcomed the man back with no problem.. and i doubt its because hes a great “roleplayer coach”..
I loved Phils answer yesterday when they asked him about what made him successful “well i got to coach some great talents” WHICH IS TRUE.. BUT what is missed is getting all those talents to abandon their own goals and get on the team goal, not letting great teams get complacent, etc, etc.. The triangle is a team offense.. If everyone gets on Kobe for having such a ego how do you think that ego gets curbed??
Lol and im sure we do get the benefit of the refs/NBA.. which is why Kobe damn near fouled out last night.. RonRon always getting whistles and Odom and Gasol get shoved around in the post all day.. and call me crazy but our president of the Players association dont get no calls and he’ll drive on 4 people with the ol “let me just throw myself into someone”.. if you’ve really watched us you would know so that was a useless statement you made..
But aye we the Lakers.. the league HAS TO want us to win right?? yeah stick to the Bucks pal..
@LakeShow
I absolutely hate the Bucks guts. I just like Brandon Jennings. If you were a Knicks or Nets fan you might kill yourself. You are Pro L.A. and will defend them to the death. I hear you. The explanation of the exceptions aren’t the rule. Sometimes your to one-sided. I take it back the refs are against Kobe and the Lake Show. LMAO. You can’t be serious with that argument. I’ll have you know George Karl isn’t the greatest coach. He’s had a lot of talent over the years & hasn’t been able to get any of them over that hump. From Seattle,Mil, & now Denver.
Phil with all his Zen like ability was still lucky along with Riley to coach some of the greatest collective talent ever & teams. Great Players win games. Great coaches put them in position to accomplish that job. You could draw up the best play known to man. That player still has to get open, make a move, avoid the defenders, Not get blow for a whistle & concentrate to make the shot or free throws. Does Phil control all of that as well. I give Phil a lot of credit as well. A great coach can’t make a bad team win. A bad coach can win with a great team.
@ EYES
Well that depends on what winning really is to you EYES..
Is winning having a great regular season record and making to the conference Finals??
Or is winning having a good regular season record and winning it all??
My 1st arguement would be Mike Brown.. Bad coach on a good team.. ask Cleveland fans how much faith they have in Mike.. He cant even draw up offensive plays.. some say as long as Mike Brown is coaching that team they wont win the big one.. i agree with that and other reasons..
My 2nd arguement would be Rick Adeleman.. Great coach on a mediocre UNDERSIZED team in the WEST.. Hes got that undermanned, undersized team leaving it all out on the court.. shit they above 500 ONLY because he has them believe in what they are doing.. and to have them believe when they too stupid to realize they dont shit as a go to guy is amazing..
And in Phils defense no one make game to game adjustments in a playoff series better than the man.. NO ONE.. Last year Howard said we ran defenses at him he hasnt even SEEN yet.. Straight from the horses mouth whose also a vet at this point.. also dont forget we faced them twice in the reg. season losing those games..
You say we wont win this year because of our players.. i say we’ll win it all because of our coaching..
LakeShow84
I like you man, I really do. Your comments are usually pretty good even. Please don’t take this the wrong way:
Unless you are Adam Morrison or Sasha Vujacic (both born in ’84), then you really need to break that awful habit of referring to the Lakers as “we” or “us” or “our team”. Please just say, “The Lakers”. It’s even kind of fun to try and word it properly without committing the faux pas.
I had to fix my semantics a few years ago with the Spurs being “my” team, when somebody pointed out that I actually don’t play for them and how annoying it is to read it that way. Which is all very true by the way.
Once upon a time I did know a guy who really believed he was Stone Cold Steve Austin. Talk about a psycho! Don’t be that guy.
Lol come on Baron.. ill try but honestly it feels weird when i say they or “The” Lakers..
but ill try..
Probably make me seem like less of a homer anyways :)
they’ll still be “your” team though, we know who ya reppin