Night of the Living Role Players

If we had told you Nazr Mohammed more than quadrupled Kobe Bryant‘s scoring total on a night where Kobe played 36 minutes and wasn’t missing a major limb or anything, would you believe that the Lakers still won the game? Moreover, would you believe that we weren’t on ‘shrooms? … Following his 44-point performance against Memphis, Kobe scored a season-low five points (2-12 FG) against the Bobcats, and yet L.A. still managed a win. Kobe made a three in the second quarter, hit a fadeaway in the third, and otherwise bricked everything he threw up and hurt his foot when Lamar Odom stepped on it. But the Bobcats didn’t have Gerald Wallace (hamstring), so things kind of balanced out. Odom had another big game off the bench with 19 points, while Andrew Bynum put up 17 and 14 boards … Kobe missed what would’ve been a dagger three with 20 ticks left, so the ‘Cats still had a chance to tie in the final seconds. But whatever inbound play they had drawn up fell apart, and Stephen Jackson and Ray Felton‘s misconnection led to a Jordan Farmar dunk that iced it … Mohammed (23 pts, 17 rebs) played the game of his life, giving Pau Gasol fadeaways in the lane and dominating the glass. Just the other day we saw an interview with Rick Pitino where he said Nazr was the player who made the biggest strides under him. “He couldn’t run across midcourt when we first got him,” Pitino said of Nazr’s Kentucky days … Andre Iguodala had one of those nights where he played like The Franchise as the Sixers (without Allen Iverson) knocked off the Bulls. Iguodala had a chance to win the game with six seconds left in the fourth quarter, but split a pair of free throws, sending the game to overtime. In the extra frame, though, he made all the right plays. Or as Philly’s play-by-play guy said, “Big play after big play in the GUTS of the game!” Iguodala (25 pts, 8 rebs, 8 asts, 3 stls) hit the go-ahead three late in OT, cracked Luol Deng‘s kneecaps together on an crossover/hesitation to set up a lefty layup, then ripped John Salmons to end Chicago’s last good chance … Derrick Rose dropped 30 points and nine assists, but he hurt the Bulls down the stretch by being too aggressive. Like always, Rose had no problem getting into the lane, but he was going up reckless: When he wasn’t getting his shots blocked, he was trying to draw fouls and coming away with nothing … When will the Warriors ever learn? Midway through the fourth quarter in Dallas, Monta Ellis had about 35 points and basically hadn’t missed a shot since the third quarter. The game was close, so obviously they just keep feeding Monta the ball, right? Wrong. G-State ran off like five straight possessions where Monta barely touched the ball because Corey Maggette, C.J. Watson and Devean George wanted to jack up shots. When those guys allowed Monta (46 pts, 17-23 FG) back into the offense, the Mavs had put too much cushion between them and held on for the win … Darren Collison had been holding his own as Chris Paul‘s replacement, but last night he got worked over by Russell Westbrook (26 pts, 10 rebs). On the biggest possession of the game, OKC was up two with under a minute to go. Kevin Durant (30 pts) found himself being guarded by Peja (“HEEEEEELP!!”), but when KD missed, Westbrook snatched the offensive board and re-set the offense. Westbrook ran a pick-and-roll, stuck a jumper with 13 seconds left, and held the pose for the cameras to get plenty of snapshots … Other big stat lines from Wednesday: Amar’e had 20 points and 17 rebounds against the Nuggets in a win; Tim Duncan put up 22 and 13 to lead the Spurs past Sacramento; Chris Bosh went for 20 points and nine boards in Toronto’s win over the Nets; Nate Robinson had 23 points and eight assists off the bench as the Knicks routed the Wizards; Joe Johnson‘s 34 points led ATL past the Clippers; Mehmet Okur scored 28 on 11-of-13 shooting in Utah’s win over Portland; and Rajon Rondo put up 22 points, 14 dimes and three steals as Boston beat Miami … Give our man Jack Jensen some credit: He was about 40 seconds shy of looking like a genius. Jack predicted unranked Colorado would upset #1 Kansas last night, and with 38 seconds left, the Buffs were up by one. But Sherron Collins hit a free throw to send it to overtime, where the Jayhawks escaped Boulder with a win despite shooting 18-of-38 from the stripe for the game … One time a Colorado player randomly jacked a Stephen Curry-range trey late in a close game, drawing a moment of stunned silence from the announcers. “Well,” Bill Raftery finally said, “fatigue does affect the thought process.” … We’re out like Crash Wallace …