Getty Image

On Monday, the Cleveland Cavaliers traded Rodney Hood to Portland, with the Blazers sending Wade Baldwin IV, Nik Stauskas, and a pair of second round picks back in return.

On Wednesday, the Cavs shipped Baldwin and Stauskas off to Houston in a three-team deal that saw Iman Shumpert arrive with the Rockets, Alec Burks go to Sacramento, and a first and second round pick go to Cleveland.

On Thursday, the wild ride through the NBA finally came to an end for the duo, as Stauskas and Baldwin were dealt to the Pacers, along with a second round pick in order to get the Rockets under the tax. Indiana is expected to waive both players, completing their journey at four teams in four days via three different trades.