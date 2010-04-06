Once hoop season ends, it’s all about training. So if you’re looking for something a little out of the ordinary this Spring, check out the reintroduction of the Nike Air Carnivore. This cross-trainer/lifestyle shoe first released in 1993, and is definitely not your typical Nike training shoe. Check out more info and pictures after the jump.
The shoe has a mostly open upper with a system of straps wrapping the ankle and anchoring it to the midsole, as well as a lateral strap. The jungle patterning above the midsole along with the “Carnivore” name give it kind of a dinosaur feel. Perhaps it’s no surprise that 1993 was also the year Jurassic Park came out.
The Nike Air Carnivore is schedule to hit Foot Locker stores on Friday, April 16th.
What do you think?
Ugly.
but I’d rock em in the gym.
ew.
Worth trying on though.
……it has to be good at what it does or else nike wouldnt have released pictures and put their weight behind it…..ugly tho, gaaahdamn!
Not an attractive design…I’d pass.
Those r some ugly ass shoes but they’re probably good for basketball.
i’m good. thanks for bringing back the last memory of jeff goldblum by the way, aron. lol
The deuce I just dropped looks better than these.
Holy fuck those are ugly. Are they shoes or did an infection get out of control?
court shoes for sure. not everydays. NO WAY!
just make them in black and then get back to me.
Straight fugly….looks like someone stepped in mud and never bothering wiping it off.
Is that the Nike Air Unlimited reincarnated?
I’m having a tough time deciding whether to go with a joke about these shoes getting bit by the monkey from Outbreak, or if should just yell “JUMANJI”.
@13
Well played with your name sir. Well played indeed.