Once hoop season ends, it’s all about training. So if you’re looking for something a little out of the ordinary this Spring, check out the reintroduction of the Nike Air Carnivore. This cross-trainer/lifestyle shoe first released in 1993, and is definitely not your typical Nike training shoe. Check out more info and pictures after the jump.

The shoe has a mostly open upper with a system of straps wrapping the ankle and anchoring it to the midsole, as well as a lateral strap. The jungle patterning above the midsole along with the “Carnivore” name give it kind of a dinosaur feel. Perhaps it’s no surprise that 1993 was also the year Jurassic Park came out.

The Nike Air Carnivore is schedule to hit Foot Locker stores on Friday, April 16th.

