It’s only been perhaps 48 hours since official images of the Nike Air Foamposite One “All White” dropped, and the hype is already building. Completely white, with a clear icy outsole, these shoes will release on March 29 at select Nike Sportswear retailers. Besides the fact that shoeheads will cop them just because they’re different and unique — this is something that Nike has never done before with this shoe — these are a custom designer’s dream: a blank canvas.

Besides the clear ice-soles, the sneakers also feature monochromatic white, which will help make them pop with radiance and turn heads. These joints may not incite violence like other Foams have, but you can bet they will get scooped up with the swiftness in two weeks.

Will you get these?

