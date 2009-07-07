Nike Air Foamposite One – Dirty Copper

07.07.09

For all those that couldn’t get their hands on the Eggplant Foamposites or the Nike Foamposite Lite KryptoNate, this could be the next best thing.

Slated to drop in early 2010, the Nike Air Foamposite One – Dirty Copper is going to go quick! We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

Source: Kix and the City

