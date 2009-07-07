For all those that couldn’t get their hands on the Eggplant Foamposites or the Nike Foamposite Lite KryptoNate, this could be the next best thing.
Slated to drop in early 2010, the Nike Air Foamposite One – Dirty Copper is going to go quick! We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.
Source: Kix and the City
I bought these when they first dropped and they busted in less a month.
One of my most hated basketball shoes.
looks like a fucked up Reese’s peanut butter cup
you go Poppi Gee!