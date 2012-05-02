Nike Air Foamposite One Spike Lee Exclusives

Can the hype surrounding Foamposites get any crazier? I remember being down in Orlando for All-Star Weekend and hearing some crazy stories. The “Galaxy” Foamposites were releasing and sneakerheads were out causing havoc. Even as many complain Foams have been destroyed because so many colorways are being released, it seems like every new sneaker does nothing but heighten the hype. I live in Baltimore right now, and if you’re any type of sneaker nut, you know the DMV area is Foam heaven. I could go for a walk around the Inner Harbor right now and see 10 different Foamposite colorways on different pairs of feet.

With more Foams on the way, Spike Lee recently received his own custom-designed pair. The sneaker obviously has a Knicks feel to it, and sticks out with a tasty orange foam base and blue nubuck. The Mars Blackmon and 40 Acres and a Mule logos can be found on the heels, while a translucent outsole gives it a finishing touch.

Sole Collector posted these photos that Spike Lee tweeted out himself earlier this week. No word yet on whether these will ever hit stores.

Would you cop this sneaker?

