Looking for a hot customization on a pair of Uptowns? Look no further. The Nike Air Force 1 Bespoke “Paul Pierce” by Layupshot is about as dope as they come. Besides things like the green and white colorway, the hardwood-looking cork midsole, and his No. 34, Boston fans should also be able to point out his initials and odes to his time with the Olympic Team.

Earlier this summer, a pair was made for Amar’e Stoudemire, and while that Knicks colorway is unreal, I still like these Pierce joints more. The midsole on this sneaker is amazing.

H/T SneakerNews

How much would you spend on these?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.