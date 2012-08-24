Nike Air Force 1 Bespoke “Paul Pierce”

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #Paul Pierce
08.24.12 6 years ago

Looking for a hot customization on a pair of Uptowns? Look no further. The Nike Air Force 1 Bespoke “Paul Pierce” by Layupshot is about as dope as they come. Besides things like the green and white colorway, the hardwood-looking cork midsole, and his No. 34, Boston fans should also be able to point out his initials and odes to his time with the Olympic Team.

Earlier this summer, a pair was made for Amar’e Stoudemire, and while that Knicks colorway is unreal, I still like these Pierce joints more. The midsole on this sneaker is amazing.

H/T SneakerNews

How much would you spend on these?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear#Paul Pierce
TAGSAir Force 1NIKENike Air Force 1 Bespoke â€œPaul Pierceâ€ By LayupshotNike BasketballPAUL PIERCEStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP