Nike Air Force 1: BET Hip Hop Awards

Take a look at my 2008 BET Hip Hop Awards Nike Air Force 1s. Now, I know they are the 2008 version but come on…they are en fuego.
Since I am an employee of BET also, I received these in the gift bag at the premiere of my show (that I hope you guys are watching!). I saw my boy Derrin Woodhouse (BET Integrated Marketing) rocking a pair and I was like Woah!. I had never seen them before (maybe I am late), but they were dope so I had to try and get a pair…and low and behold I got em!
Sorry to rub it in fellas, but as you can tell I am quite elated about these joints!
whats up with these CGF
Celtics captain Paul Pierce wore custom-made white Nike Air Force Ones to practice yesterday. There was a picture of President Obama on the front of each sneaker. Pierce said his teammates want them, “but I get the exclusives. I don’t know that they’re going to be in stores. I just had them made.” — Boston Globe
those are nasty. real talk i think the fusion 9’s are fire tho. Especially the diff color ways.
on another note…my man carl landry got shot last nite in the h. Someone rear ended dude, he got out to see the damage and they shot him, in the leg and burnt off. WOW! Gotta rep my city but damn. He should only be out a wk. Hurry bk…the rox need you!
oh yea CGF yall’s attire on tht show is serious. Did thy give yall a budget or is everyone rocking their own stuff?
@ SWAT,
They gave us pieces here and there but for the most part it is our clothing. Notice I wear hard bottoms ONE time on the show!!! LOL.
-cgf
The shoes are tight but I’m bored with AF1s It’s shelltoes allday everyday in honor of 2009 Rock n Roll Hall of Fame inductees Run D.M.C
@cgf Yo you should have gave that dude Lamar a two piece like Chris Childs did to Kobe over that college remark but the show is good so far
Knicks Up!! all the rest down!!
Superstar status and I ain’t mad.
I like those, way to get em in.
I like these shoes..
