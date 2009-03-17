Nike Air Force 1: BET Hip Hop Awards

#Style – Kicks and Gear
03.17.09 9 years ago 9 Comments

Take a look at my 2008 BET Hip Hop Awards Nike Air Force 1s. Now, I know they are the 2008 version but come on…they are en fuego.

Since I am an employee of BET also, I received these in the gift bag at the premiere of my show (that I hope you guys are watching!). I saw my boy Derrin Woodhouse (BET Integrated Marketing) rocking a pair and I was like Woah!. I had never seen them before (maybe I am late), but they were dope so I had to try and get a pair…and low and behold I got em!

Sorry to rub it in fellas, but as you can tell I am quite elated about these joints!

