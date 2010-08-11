As part of the festivities surrounding the World Basketball Festival, 21 Mercer is dropping an early release of the Nike Air Force 1 Country Pack today until 7:00 pm. All the shoes (with models for Brazil, France, China, Puerto Rico and the U.S.) come with a special box and tissue paper available exclusively at 21 Mercer. Also, there will be WBF ticket giveaways to the first four purchasers of each country along with limited edition laser customization available throughout the day. Check out the kicks for each country after the jump.
Raffle tickets will also be given away with each purchase for a chance to win the full Country Pack and custom box kit.
Which one is your favorite?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Air Force One’s much like Nelly, or the man that made them popular…are outta style.
Nike needs to graduate to Air Force 2’s….
I love those Brazil joints!
AF1s are AFshit. This was the throw back that turned me off of Nike for a long while. I had bought like 4-5 pairs of VC3 Shox, and just stretched those out as long as I could so I didn’t have to see any new Nike shoes. All because of this shoe, and it’s ultimate ugliness.
said it before and i’ll say it again…people will find a reason to hate on ANYTHING!!!
PR=Nice
Kinda has an Adidas vibe though.. not sure why
YOU GUYS ARE SMOKIN
AF1’s are STILL the shit.. CLASSIC shoe that you can wear with a whole lotta lot lol
I dont know what country that is but ill roll with the Dark Navy’s all day!! And the USA’s aint half bad either..
China’s?? EHhhh lol
Don’t get me wrong, the colorways are nice…but AF1’s are ONLY the shit if your 42 and still rockin’ cornrows. It’s like the fad that just won’t die and still hangin’ on to dear life.
Not a fan of these particular ones, but how can you hate on AF1s as a whole?!? SMH
dime, the blue one is FRANCE and the navy blue is USA, not the opposite!!
@ cesar
Who said otherwise?
country? so where’s the redneck pack?
yeah. the brazil ones are ill