Nike Air Force 1 Country Pack

08.11.10

As part of the festivities surrounding the World Basketball Festival, 21 Mercer is dropping an early release of the Nike Air Force 1 Country Pack today until 7:00 pm. All the shoes (with models for Brazil, France, China, Puerto Rico and the U.S.) come with a special box and tissue paper available exclusively at 21 Mercer. Also, there will be WBF ticket giveaways to the first four purchasers of each country along with limited edition laser customization available throughout the day. Check out the kicks for each country after the jump.

Raffle tickets will also be given away with each purchase for a chance to win the full Country Pack and custom box kit.

Which one is your favorite?

