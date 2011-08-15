Nike Air Force 1 – Dennis Rodman Hall Of Fame Edition

You can say a lot of things about Dennis Rodman, but one thing you can’t say is that he doesn’t have style. So before being enshrined in the eternal halls of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the five-time NBA champion gave the world a sneak peek at the special laser-engraved Nike Air Force 1s that he’d be wearing. Check ’em out:

