“It’s a dream come true.”

Last week at the World Basketball Festival introduction, we got a sneak peek of a bunch of the new product coming out as well. But there was one piece that had people tweeting away more than the rest: the Nike Air Force 1 Foamposite. To satisfy the craving that’s persisted since the end of the twentieth century, Nike is bringing back the Foamposite and combining it with the Air Force 1 for an absolutely seamless new slice of basketball footwear.

Dropping on August 14th in the heart of the Festival, Nike resurrects the out-of-this-world technology of 1997’s Foamposite matching up with a true footwear icon. Originally found on the feet of NBA superstars as well as forward-thinking East Coast urbanites, the Foamposite utilized a then groundbreaking two-mold process, delivering an unprecedented upper shape, color and feel – giving the shoe a truly futuristic look. It delivered on a new level of performance durability, support and protection.

The legendary AF1, created in 1982 when Bruce Kilgore introduced Nike Air to the game of basketball, is a classic hoop shoe adopted for the streets and for its style. It’s the sneakerhead’s sneaker, and has been evolving ever since.

This evolution sees Nike bring together the best of both worlds. Significant creative thinking and new engineering to create a three-mold process that eliminates the seams on the upper. The shoe also draws on the original Foamposite design, utilizing a midsole that allows consumers a window into the soul of the shoe. Seamless Foamposite, in an Air Force 1.

This is definitely one shoe you don’t want to miss.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.