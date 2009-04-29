Nike Air Force 1 Low Huarache

Thanks to Rich ‘Maze’ Lopez of KixAndTheCity.com we have pics of the Nike Air Force 1 Huarache.
The AF1 Low Huarache is a commemorative sneaker made for the 25th Anniversary of the Nike ACG line with a specific nod to the Tinker Hatfiled designed Huarache.
I always was a Huarache fan, and you can’t go wrong with Air Force 1s so it seems like the perfect union. I can see these heavy on the streets this summer. They drop this Saturday…which is right after pay day. How appropriate!
Nice kicks..
See, now they’re decent. Not brilliant but fine. Better than most of the preposterous things that looked like they’ve been designed by 7 year-old monkeys.
Straight heat,i got them in blue and green!
ITS. THE. BOMB!
consider these kicks a classic, right now! simple is beautiful, and this definetely kills it…
Dope.
Coop 7 years old is quite old for a monkey. That would be a mature adult monkey. why would they be particularly bad at designing shoes?
yo christian, did you end up copping these? I want a pair but can’t find them anywhere..