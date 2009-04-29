Nike Air Force 1 Low Huarache

Thanks to Rich ‘Maze’ Lopez of KixAndTheCity.com we have pics of the Nike Air Force 1 Huarache.

The AF1 Low Huarache is a commemorative sneaker made for the 25th Anniversary of the Nike ACG line with a specific nod to the Tinker Hatfiled designed Huarache.

I always was a Huarache fan, and you can’t go wrong with Air Force 1s so it seems like the perfect union. I can see these heavy on the streets this summer. They drop this Saturday…which is right after pay day. How appropriate!