KixAndTheCity.com has pics of the Nike Air Force 1 Low Supreme Huarache.

Now I have posted pics of the other AF1/Huarache collaborations and I am a fan of them all. You know Air Force 1s are going to be all over the place this summer…so you mine as well step it up with a pair that everyone won’t have.

These can be copped overseas now. They will be available in the US soon. I am guessing sometime this summer (June maybe). For more info hit up www.kixandthecity.com.