Nike Air Force 1 Low “Wolf Grey/Game Royal-Hot Punch”

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear
08.09.12 6 years ago

I never been that into Uptowns. They crease too easily, and I always find myself buying Jordans or retro Nikes instead. And I’m not Rasheed Wallace either… if I’m playing ball, it’s definitely not in some Air Force 1s (it’ll probably be in some adidas or Nikes). But still, after seeing the pictures on these joints, I’m going to have to find a way to get my hands on these.

They’ll be retailing for $90, and the colorway is listed as Wolf Grey/Game Royal-Hot Punch with a grey nubuck upper. These are easily one of the smoothest Air Force 1 releases of the year.

H/T NiceKicks and Oneness

What do you think?

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSNIKENike Air Force 1 LowNike Air Force 1 Low "Wolf Grey/Game Royal-Hot Punch"Nike BasketballStyle - Kicks and Gear

