Nike Air Force 1 Low “Wolf Grey/Game Royal-Hot Punch”

I never been that into Uptowns. They crease too easily, and I always find myself buying Jordans or retro Nikes instead. And I’m not Rasheed Wallace either… if I’m playing ball, it’s definitely not in some Air Force 1s (it’ll probably be in some adidas or Nikes). But still, after seeing the pictures on these joints, I’m going to have to find a way to get my hands on these.

They’ll be retailing for $90, and the colorway is listed as Wolf Grey/Game Royal-Hot Punch with a grey nubuck upper. These are easily one of the smoothest Air Force 1 releases of the year.

H/T NiceKicks and Oneness

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.