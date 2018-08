DJ Clark Kent tweeted out this photo recently of the second sneaker meant to celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Year of the Zodiac. The tongue features a multi-colored strip as well as the dragon label, and a dope leather-wrapped midsole with a red, Dragon-like material.

As of now, there is no official word yet on the release.

via SneakerNews

What do you think?

