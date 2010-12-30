Nike Air Max Closer IV – Jermaine O’Neal Player Exclusive

I know what you’re thinking: “Jermaine O’Neal has only played 10 games this season and has his own shoe?” Well, that’s what you get when you’ve been down with Nike since your days as an MVP candidate. With that said, check out J.O.’s exclusive version of the Nike Air Max Closer IV and let us know what you think.

