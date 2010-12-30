Nike Air Max Closer IV – Jermaine O’Neal Player Exclusive

I know what you’re thinking: “Jermaine O’Neal has only played 10 games this season and has his own shoe?” Well, that’s what you get when you’ve been down with Nike since your days as an MVP candidate. With that said, check out J.O.’s exclusive version of the Nike Air Max Closer IV and let us know what you think.
What do you think?
Source: Nike Basketball
JO doesn’t deserve a shoe.
It just has his “symbol” on the back. Not like Nike is running their marketing team ragged for him or anything. It’s a glorified team shoe, and I can do the same thing at NikeID.
But, JO doesn’t deserve his own shoe.
LL
JO doesn’t deserve a shoe. He should play in flip flops.
He might deserve a shoe, but he got a good pair. They look sick