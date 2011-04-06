Nike Air Max Flight ’11 – Russell Westbrook Player Exclusive

04.06.11 7 years ago

If you’re looking for a new shoe to rock this summer, the Nike Air Max Flight ’11 might just be the one for you. With Flywire technology and Air Max cushioning, you have the best of both worlds. With that said, check out what Nike Basketball put together for Russell Westbrook this season. I kind of wish they released a whole Creamsicle set. Check ’em out:

What do you think?

Source: Nice Kicks & Sole Collector

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear#Oklahoma City Thunder#Russell Westbrook
