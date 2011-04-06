Nike Air Max Flight ’11 – Tyreke Evans Player Exclusive

If you’re looking for a new shoe to rock this summer, the Nike Air Max Flight ’11 might just be the one for you. With Flywire technology and Air Max cushioning, you have the best of both worlds. With that said, check out what Nike Basketball put together for Tyreke Evans this season. It’s crazy to think that this colorway could be a throwback next year. Check ’em out:

What do you think?

Source: Nice Kicks & Sole Collector

