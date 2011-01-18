Nike Air Max Fly By – Amar’e Stoudemire Player Exclusive

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #New York Knicks
01.18.11 8 years ago 4 Comments

We showed you the special Black History Month Collection colorway of the Nike Air Max Fly By yesterday, but check out this version personalized for Amar’e Stoudemire. Between the New York colors and his “AS” signature logo embellished on the upper strap, we can see why these are flying off the shelf at House of Hoops.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear#New York Knicks
TAGSAMARE STOUDEMIRENEW YORK KNICKSNIKENike Air Max Fly ByNike BasketballStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP