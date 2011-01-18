Nike Air Max Fly By – Amar’e Stoudemire Player Exclusive

We showed you the special Black History Month Collection colorway of the Nike Air Max Fly By yesterday, but check out this version personalized for Amar’e Stoudemire. Between the New York colors and his “AS” signature logo embellished on the upper strap, we can see why these are flying off the shelf at House of Hoops.

