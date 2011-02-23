Nike Air Max Fly By – Blake Griffin Player Exclusive

If you liked the Amar’e Stoudemire, Rudy Gay or Brandon Roy version of the Nike Air Max Fly By, you should check out this version personalized for Blake Griffin. Between the Clippers colors and his “BG32” signature logo embellished on the upper strap, these might be my favorite yet.

What do you think?

Source: Nike Basketball

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.