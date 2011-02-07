Nike Air Max Fly By – Brandon Roy Player Exclusive

02.07.11 7 years ago 6 Comments

If you didn’t cop Amar’e Stoudemire or Rudy Gay‘s version of the Nike Air Max Fly By, you should check out this version personalized for Brandon Roy. Between the Portland colors and his signature logo embellished on the upper strap, I bet Roy can’t wait to wear these once he gets back.

What do you think?

Source: House of Hoops

