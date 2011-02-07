Nike Air Max Fly By – Brandon Roy Player Exclusive

If you didn’t cop Amar’e Stoudemire or Rudy Gay‘s version of the Nike Air Max Fly By, you should check out this version personalized for Brandon Roy. Between the Portland colors and his signature logo embellished on the upper strap, I bet Roy can’t wait to wear these once he gets back.
What do you think?
Source: House of Hoops
this don’t break ankles . . . this breaks KNEES . . . OHHHH . . . haha . . jk jk . . . hope he comes back, would be a great late season fantasy basketball pick up :)
Hell yeah ill buy them… they look badass!
I’d rock the fuck out of those
“insert knee injury joke here”
And what is Brandon Roy going to do with these?
These are nice 2 bad b roy can only look at them in the box. Ill wait til they have a sale on em before I cop them.