Nike Air Max Fly By – March Madness Pack

As you’ve probably already noticed on the court, the Nike Air Max Fly By has become the sneaker of choice for the majority of Nike’s guys after All-Star Weekend. But with the Big Dance upon us, the model is being used at the NCAA level as well. Introducing the March Madness Pack.

While no school logos are used on the shoes, you can tell for the most part what teams are represented – although you probably didn’t see these coming for Oakland University.

“I got a text from Nike on Wednesday morning and they were here on Friday,” OU coach Greg Kampe said. “They said, if we send them, you’ve got to wear them (in the NCAA Tournament.) I said, sure.”

Smart move.

What do you think?

