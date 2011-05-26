Nike Air Max Hyped – Luol Deng Player Exclusive

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #Chicago Bulls
05.26.11 7 years ago 2 Comments

To make the play, you’ve got to be on the floor. And for Chicago, no one plays more minutes than Luol Deng. Sliding between different positions, roles and techniques, he fills the stat sheet with whatever the team needs. And tonight, they’ll need him to leave it all on the floor in order to stave off elimination. With that, check out the player exclusive version of the Nike Air Max Hyped that he might be wearing.

What do you think?

Source: Nike Basketball

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

