Nike Air Max Hyperdunk 2010 – LaMarcus Aldridge Player Exclusives

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #Portland Trail Blazers
04.22.11 7 years ago

Even though LaMarcus Aldridge didn’t make the All-Star Game this year, that didn’t stop Nike Basketball from lacing one of the game’s best players with some ill kicks. And after last night’s 20-point performance in a Game 3 win over Dallas, we thought you might want to see three different player exclusive colorways of the Nike Air Max Hyperdunk 2010 that “L-SMOOTH” has been wearing this year – including the special playoff edition.

What do you think?

Source: Nike Basketball, Nike Basketball & House of Hoops

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear#Portland Trail Blazers
TAGSLAMARCUS ALDRIDGENIKENike Air Max Hyperdunk 2010Nike BasketballPORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERSStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 13 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP