Nike Air Max Hyperdunk 2010 – LaMarcus Aldridge Player Exclusives

Even though LaMarcus Aldridge didn’t make the All-Star Game this year, that didn’t stop Nike Basketball from lacing one of the game’s best players with some ill kicks. And after last night’s 20-point performance in a Game 3 win over Dallas, we thought you might want to see three different player exclusive colorways of the Nike Air Max Hyperdunk 2010 that “L-SMOOTH” has been wearing this year – including the special playoff edition.

Source: Nike Basketball, Nike Basketball & House of Hoops

