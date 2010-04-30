Nike Air Max Hyperfly – Brandon Roy Player Exlcusive

When Brandon Roy made his surprising return to the court in Game 4, a mere eight days after knee surgery, nobody thought it was possible. But even B-Roy’s biggest fans can’t be too upset that he and the Blazers got bounced from the playoffs last night, because now the superstar can take some time to rest and heal. But even though we won’t see Roy on the court for a minute, take a look at the Nike Air Max Hyperfly (specifically designed for him) in two colorways and more detail after the jump.

What do you think?

Other Kicks You Should Check Out:

– Nike Huarache 2010 – LaMarcus Aldridge Player Exclusive

– Nike Hyperdunk Low â€“ Steve Nash Player Exclusive

– Sneaker Review: Jordan Icons â€“ Joe Johnson Player Exclusive

– Nike Air Max Turnaround â€“ Shawn Marion Player Exclusive

– Nike Air Max LeBron VII P.S. â€“ Two New Colorways

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.