Nike Air Max Hyperfly – Brandon Roy Player Exlcusive

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #Portland Trail Blazers
04.30.10 8 years ago

When Brandon Roy made his surprising return to the court in Game 4, a mere eight days after knee surgery, nobody thought it was possible. But even B-Roy’s biggest fans can’t be too upset that he and the Blazers got bounced from the playoffs last night, because now the superstar can take some time to rest and heal. But even though we won’t see Roy on the court for a minute, take a look at the Nike Air Max Hyperfly (specifically designed for him) in two colorways and more detail after the jump.

What do you think?

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #Portland Trail Blazers
BRANDON ROY NIKE Nike Air Max Hyperfly Nike Basketball PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS

