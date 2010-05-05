Nike Air Max Hyperize – Richard Jefferson Player Exclusive

If the Spurs have any hope to win the series (or even Game 2 tonight) against the Suns, they’re going to need some production out of Richard Jefferson. In the first round series, Jefferson averaged a measly 9.2 points and 4.3 rebounds, only to be followed up with five points and three rebounds in Game 1. So while Jefferson hopes to turn it on for tonight’s game, take a look at two colorways of the Nike Air Max Hyperize that RJ has been wearing during the Playoffs.

What do you think?

Other Kicks You Should Check Out:

– Nike Air Max Hyperfly – Brandon Roy Player Exclusive

– Nike Huarache 2010 – LaMarcus Aldridge Player Exclusive

– Nike Hyperdunk Low â€“ Steve Nash Player Exclusive

– Sneaker Review: Jordan Icons â€“ Joe Johnson Player Exclusive

– Nike Air Max Turnaround â€“ Shawn Marion Player Exclusive

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.