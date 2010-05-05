Nike Air Max Hyperize – Richard Jefferson Player Exclusive

If the Spurs have any hope to win the series (or even Game 2 tonight) against the Suns, they’re going to need some production out of Richard Jefferson. In the first round series, Jefferson averaged a measly 9.2 points and 4.3 rebounds, only to be followed up with five points and three rebounds in Game 1. So while Jefferson hopes to turn it on for tonight’s game, take a look at two colorways of the Nike Air Max Hyperize that RJ has been wearing during the Playoffs.
What do you think?
what’s next? a Marcus Thornton player-exclusive?
who the hell wants to wear rj’s shoe?
Hey Aron any shots of this Cinco De Mayo shoe Nike released that I’ve been hearing about? I hear it’s banned in Arizona.
I’ma wear this to my 2002 NBA Finals viewing party.
Ha ha! Nerditry is right. This shoe is about a decade too late.
The black one is pretty sick. you should have played up the sick shoes part and went a little easier on the RJ part.
I like the shoe, but will it start performing like a $20 shoe as soon as I acquire it, just like RJ?