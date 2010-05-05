Nike Air Max Hyperize – Richard Jefferson Player Exclusive

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #San Antonio Spurs
05.05.10 8 years ago 7 Comments

If the Spurs have any hope to win the series (or even Game 2 tonight) against the Suns, they’re going to need some production out of Richard Jefferson. In the first round series, Jefferson averaged a measly 9.2 points and 4.3 rebounds, only to be followed up with five points and three rebounds in Game 1. So while Jefferson hopes to turn it on for tonight’s game, take a look at two colorways of the Nike Air Max Hyperize that RJ has been wearing during the Playoffs.

What do you think?

Other Kicks You Should Check Out:
Nike Air Max Hyperfly – Brandon Roy Player Exclusive
Nike Huarache 2010 – LaMarcus Aldridge Player Exclusive
Nike Hyperdunk Low â€“ Steve Nash Player Exclusive
Sneaker Review: Jordan Icons â€“ Joe Johnson Player Exclusive
Nike Air Max Turnaround â€“ Shawn Marion Player Exclusive

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear#San Antonio Spurs
TAGSNIKENike Air Max HyperizeNike BasketballRICHARD JEFFERSONsan antonio spursStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 3 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP