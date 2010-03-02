Nike Air Max Hyperize

If you liked the Nike Hyperize, you’re going to love the Nike Air Max Hyperize. The next evolution of what originated as the Nike Hyperdunk, the Air Max Hyperize is the latest iteration in the Hyper series. And you won’t be disappointed.

In 2008, the Hyperdunk burst onto the scene at the Summer Olympics featuring Nike’s revolutionary flywire technology. In 2009, with some tweaks to the midsole and more strategic flywire placement on the upper, the Hyperdunk was reinvented as the even lighter Hyperize. Now in 2010, the Hyperize has been modified to accommodate a full Air Max midsole to become the Air Max Hyperize.

This colorway of the Air Max Hyperize is predominately silver and grey with volt accents. The grey-based upper features volt-colored flywire and metallic silver for the toe box and eyestays. The volt inner lining forms a trim around the collar and additional line of volt fabric runs up the middle of the grey, mesh tongue. The Air Max midsole is completely volt, but the outsole is predominately volt with some grey blocking and a grey Nike swoosh.

Unfortunately, you’re going to have to wait until AAU season to rock these, as they won’t become available until June 2010.

