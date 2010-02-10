Nike Air Max LeBron VII – “All-Star” Edition

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #Kobe Bryant #LeBron James
02.10.10 9 years ago 8 Comments

A couple weeks ago I showed you what Nike did for Kobe Bryant‘s 12th NBA All-Star appearance, so you knew they were going to do something special for their boy in the East as well. Check out the shoes LeBron James will be wearing this weekend in Dallas.

Currently available for purchase now at House of Hoops locations, along with the All-Star edition of the Nike Zoom Kobe V, LeBron’s shoe features a wood grain pattern upper design with 3M reflective overlays. Quantities are limited, so don’t sleep!

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear#Kobe Bryant#LeBron James
TAGSALL STARDimeMagFOOT LOCKERFootlocker House of HoopsKOBE BRYANTLeBron JamesNIKENike Air Max LeBron VIINike BasketballStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP