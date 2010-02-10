Nike Air Max LeBron VII – “All-Star” Edition

A couple weeks ago I showed you what Nike did for Kobe Bryant‘s 12th NBA All-Star appearance, so you knew they were going to do something special for their boy in the East as well. Check out the shoes LeBron James will be wearing this weekend in Dallas.

Currently available for purchase now at House of Hoops locations, along with the All-Star edition of the Nike Zoom Kobe V, LeBron’s shoe features a wood grain pattern upper design with 3M reflective overlays. Quantities are limited, so don’t sleep!

What do you think?

