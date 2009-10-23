Nike Air Max LeBron VII Drops This Saturday

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #LeBron James
10.23.09 9 years ago 21 Comments

We’ve been talking about the release of the Nike Air Max LeBron VII for a minute now, and the time is finally here. This Saturday, October 24, the LeBron VII in white/black/varsity red will be hitting Foot Locker and House of Hoops locations.

I already have mine, but are you going to cop a pair?

