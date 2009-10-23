Nike Air Max LeBron VII Drops This Saturday

We’ve been talking about the release of the Nike Air Max LeBron VII for a minute now, and the time is finally here. This Saturday, October 24, the LeBron VII in white/black/varsity red will be hitting Foot Locker and House of Hoops locations.
I already have mine, but are you going to cop a pair?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Fuck, I just bought a few pairs of Hypermax (my hyperdunks are fucking up in the sole). These look better though…
how much are they?
Got mine as well, More than a game edition.
Def. worth the cop, i’ve been playing in them for the last 4 weeks and they have great support and looks!
the best looking lebron shoes ever
Jordi
How they compare to the hyperdunks? (assuming you have balled in them).
Clean looking kicks, Ill give them that and save my rant on LeBron.
Sadly though these will be sold out within the hour as David Stern has bought them all up for his LeBron James sleepover tonight with all of his “Friends”
These Lebrons are the ugliest he ever came out with…same with the 6’s just fugly. That’s why last year I just waited for the playoff shoe. Looks like I’ll have to do it again this year. Bron’s always suck to play in anyway, They’re always hella heavy and the toe box usually bruises your toes. Nike is falling off with the Bron’s
these are the best lebron’s so far. usually his shoes are ugly as hell.
These are the best looking Lebrons. The last ones weren’t bad either, but these take it to a whole new level. The past Lebrons have been ugly boat shoes to me. The new Kobes better be fire to keep up with these. Easy cop.
Is it just me, or is it looking lika a Jordan 11 ripoff… kinda…
Pretty sick imo
I had the Lebron II’s but after a lot and wear and tear indoors/out the bottom of one the soles caved and was unwearable.
[www.kicksonfire.com]
best lebron pair. imo better than the kobe 5 “tennis shoes”.
why does lebron shoes’ always have to look like modified jordan 11s?
I’m gonna cop these but if they don’t feel right I’ma go old skool and buy me a pair of new nike shox
@ #5
Yeah I play ball in them.
The support is better than the hyperdunk’s, the VII iz heavier though…
I had the feeling that the (zoom?) heel on the hyperdunk kind of wore off after a while, I think the max won’t.
So if you’re looking for a light shoe great for cutting and stuff then you might be better of with a lighter shoe.
But these are great when you’re looking for support (great for big men as well).
There’s just one thing: there’s patent leather on the inside of the shoe (the upper part of the shoe). This could bother you, especially if you wear those low cut socks.
And they run about half a size big…
l want a pair!!!!
lunar foam on the hyperdunk bottoms out real fast.
lebron zoom soldier IIIs > VII
I think they r $160
They look heavy…Ima stick with my Hyperdunks
Just saw these Sat at the mall. They are sick. Too expensive for my taste, unless it’s income tax season, then i’ll make it rain in the mall.
Man, I tried them on and at the locker and please believe when I say this is the lightest sneaker that has ever dawned my feet! I instantly bought them even though they do look like the retro 11!