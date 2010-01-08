Nike Air Max LeBron VII – “Dunkman”

The Nike Air Max LeBron VII has provided a great canvas for some very clean colorways so far, and it looks like the trend will continue in 2010. Sample pics were taken all the way back in September and now we can get a clearer view of the Dunkman LBJ VII’s.
Traditionally, the “Dunkman” pair in the LeBron signature line has featured a gray/neon green palette, but this time Nike opted for a much sleeker black/neon colorway and the results are just sick. These definitely look like they take some inspiration from the Nike Air Max Uptempo, another Nike Basketball classic.
The Dunkmans are expected to drop sometime in March, so keep your eyes open.
Source: Kix and the City
Not a LeBron guy when its comes to his kicks, but those are filthy! Needs to participate and rock those in the dunk contest.
Yeah these would look cool with the St Patrick St. Mary’s highschool jersey.
I thought Shaq owned the “Dunkman” label for his shoe that he had awhile back?
You all should do a report on some of the cheapest and most horrid basketball shoes ever made. Now that would be funny and it would be funny also cause you know some cats are going to come clean and admit they had them and others will be frontin lol.
Pleaaaase do a retro ugly and cheap shoe joint lol.
Poppi Gee- That’s actually not a bad idea.
eh, pass unless i can get them for half retail price
Yo Lucian thanks. I would love to see that, can you imagine the memories and stories it would bring out lol. Crazy.
Yo poppi u know u were all about those spreewell spinners.
LOL Sweet Englis naw I didn’t mess with those lol, but I did have a pair of Buster Brown’s (who don’t even make basketball shoes) that I was forced to ball in when I was little lol.
can you buy the Lebron v11 Kentucky shoes anywhere?