Nike Air Max LeBron VII – “Dunkman”

01.08.10

The Nike Air Max LeBron VII has provided a great canvas for some very clean colorways so far, and it looks like the trend will continue in 2010. Sample pics were taken all the way back in September and now we can get a clearer view of the Dunkman LBJ VII’s.

Traditionally, the “Dunkman” pair in the LeBron signature line has featured a gray/neon green palette, but this time Nike opted for a much sleeker black/neon colorway and the results are just sick. These definitely look like they take some inspiration from the Nike Air Max Uptempo, another Nike Basketball classic.

The Dunkmans are expected to drop sometime in March, so keep your eyes open.

Source: Kix and the City

