Our man Aron Phillips is out at the LeBron VII Summit in Akron, Ohio, today for the shoe’s official release. Aron will have a ton more stuff to post in a bit, but we pulled these images of the LeBron VII from Nike Basketball’s Twitpic page.
What do you think of the shoe? (CLICK HERE FOR THE IMAGES)
Nike Air Max LeBron VII First Look
looks like any other nike air max basketball shoe.
Ehhh I’m really not feelin ’em.
they’re ok. kinda like team shoes tho…
just read that ben wallace signed on w/ detroit for a year too.
Yeah not one of Brons better looking shoes but they look super comfortable to play in.
Don’t get those, you might get DUNKED ON while wearing em. However you can’t confiscate the tape though!
old griffeys – a plain basketball shoe with a big ass air bubble… I dig them.
they dont look like boots at least
Didn’t sneakerfiles.com preview these two months ago?
The teal ones are so money.
Aron I’m mad.
think I’m gonna get these or the hyperize shoes the black red white of these VII are dope
eww. Those are some ugly shoes. Slightly less bootish than previous ones, but lebrons shoes have never been good shoes to ball in.