Nike Air Max LeBron VII First Look

08.07.09 9 years ago 11 Comments

Our man Aron Phillips is out at the LeBron VII Summit in Akron, Ohio, today for the shoe’s official release. Aron will have a ton more stuff to post in a bit, but we pulled these images of the LeBron VII from Nike Basketball’s Twitpic page.

What do you think of the shoe? (CLICK HERE FOR THE IMAGES)

