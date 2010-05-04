Nike Air Max LeBron VII – MVP Edition

With LeBron being presented the MVP trophy before the game last night, you knew he was going to bring some heat for his feet. So switching out of the LeBron VII P.S. for the evening, the two-time MVP took the court in an MVP edition of the Nike Air Max LeBron VII. Check out more detailed pics after the jump.

According to Kix and the City, this MVP edition of the LeBron VII features a white based leather upper with grey fleece material in the Flywire panels. The accents are done in crimson and gold, and the the lion logo on the medial ankle is replaced with an “MVP” hit. While there is no word on a potential release at this point, if we hear something, we’ll be sure to let you know.

What do you think?

Source: Kix and the City

