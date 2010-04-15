Nike Air Max LeBron VII P.S. – Two New Colorways

Even though LeBron James has been resting up before the NBA Playoffs, when Cleveland takes on Chicago this Saturday at 3:00PM, he’ll be wearing the Nike Air Max LeBron VII P.S. Check out two new colorways of The King’s postseason shoe.
What do you think?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
IM NOT REALLY FEELING THE LION ON THE BACK HEEL BUT EVERYTHING ELSE IS BADASS…EVEN BROUGHT BACK THE OLD SCHOOL SEE THROUGH BLUE ICE SOLE. I THINK THE ONE THING THAT MAKES THIS SHOE LESS ATTRACTIVE THEN PREVIOUS LEBRONS IS THE LAME FRONT FOOT PART BACK IN THE DAY IT USED TO HAVE STYLE. THESE LEBRONS LOOK TOO PLAIN IN MY EYES TO WEAR AND/OR BUY FOR $75-150
I saw these on Eastbay, once I saw the lion, I decided not to buy.
Nike overdid it on these. W/O the lion I probably would have purchased.
These aren’t the Air Max version are they?
I don’t see the MAX AIR!
They look like a cheap version of the 95-96 season patent leather jordans.
LeBratt Sucks. Go buy Dwight’s instead!
GOOOO MAGICCCC!
Can you say Concorde?
the lion killed the shoe… without it, this would’ve been an all-time classic in the making… reminds me of the jordan XI, but this has more attitude in it…
sad… could’ve been… would’ve been… should’ve been the best lebron shoe…
The first one reminds me of probably the best shoe ever created which is the Jordan 11.