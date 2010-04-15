Nike Air Max LeBron VII P.S. – Two New Colorways

Even though LeBron James has been resting up before the NBA Playoffs, when Cleveland takes on Chicago this Saturday at 3:00PM, he’ll be wearing the Nike Air Max LeBron VII P.S. Check out two new colorways of The King’s postseason shoe.

