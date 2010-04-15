Nike Air Max LeBron VII P.S. – Two New Colorways

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
04.15.10 8 years ago 7 Comments

Even though LeBron James has been resting up before the NBA Playoffs, when Cleveland takes on Chicago this Saturday at 3:00PM, he’ll be wearing the Nike Air Max LeBron VII P.S. Check out two new colorways of The King’s postseason shoe.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSLeBron JamesNIKENike Air Max LeBron VII P.S.Nike BasketballStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 3 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP