Nike Air Max LeBron VIII – Knicks Colorway Release

Despite the fact that LeBron decided to take his talents to South Beach, we can still imagine what the avalanche of LBJ/Knicks product would have looked like – and in some cases, like with this new Nike Air Max VII Knicks colorway we can actually see the end result of what could have been …



Kixandthecity posted on these today:

the Knicks Nike Air Max LeBron VIII features a Royal nubuck upper, Royal Flywire panels, an Orange tongue, Orange laces, a White midsole, an Orange Visible Air Unit with Blue speckling, and an Orange outsole.

The kicks are set to drop in November.