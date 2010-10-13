Nike Air Max LeBron VIII – Knicks Colorway Release

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #LeBron James #New York Knicks
10.13.10 7 years ago 13 Comments

Despite the fact that LeBron decided to take his talents to South Beach, we can still imagine what the avalanche of LBJ/Knicks product would have looked like – and in some cases, like with this new Nike Air Max VII Knicks colorway we can actually see the end result of what could have been …

Kixandthecity posted on these today:

the Knicks Nike Air Max LeBron VIII features a Royal nubuck upper, Royal Flywire panels, an Orange tongue, Orange laces, a White midsole, an Orange Visible Air Unit with Blue speckling, and an Orange outsole.

The kicks are set to drop in November.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear#LeBron James#New York Knicks
TAGSLeBron JamesNEW YORK KNICKSNIKENike Air Max LeBron VIIINike BasketballStyle - Kicks and Gear

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 5 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 5 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 6 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP