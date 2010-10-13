Nike Air Max LeBron VIII – South Beach Miami Edition

After teaser photos floated around the Internet for the past couple weeks, we finally have some great shots of the amazing “South Beach” colorway of the new Nike Air Max LeBron VIII. Inspired by Miami’s Art Deco District (marked by the pastel-hued buildings that line South Beach and Miami Beach) and the hit 80s crime drama Miami Vice, this shoe is a must-have. Check it out in greater detail after the jump.

You can cop these on the mean streets of Miami on Saturday, October 16.

What do you think?

