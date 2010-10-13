Nike Air Max LeBron VIII – South Beach Miami Edition

After teaser photos floated around the Internet for the past couple weeks, we finally have some great shots of the amazing “South Beach” colorway of the new Nike Air Max LeBron VIII. Inspired by Miami’s Art Deco District (marked by the pastel-hued buildings that line South Beach and Miami Beach) and the hit 80s crime drama Miami Vice, this shoe is a must-have. Check it out in greater detail after the jump.
You can cop these on the mean streets of Miami on Saturday, October 16.
What do you think?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
C’mon son! The only people buying these shoes are people who still rock Ed Hardy and bedazzled shirts.
The colorway is is too nice ..
I think I would buy the Jordan Melo M7 “China” colorway before the South Beach Lebron 8’s.
The only person hyped up for this hideous looking shoe will be Justin Beiber. Might be the worst looking shoe I have ever seen, at least Top (or bottom) 3. YUCK!
ugly
look more like snowboarding boots than anything else. not to mention the ridiculous colors
the most boring Nike signature shoes ever….
That shit’s ugly. And they need to get rid of the stupid giant lion head logo. It’s too gaudy and in your face. C’mon Lebron, try something a little more classy, sleek, and subtle.
Shoes are kinda cool I dont really like Lebron either
Those are pretty dope in my opinion
ish
ah shoot…for a second I thought it was a foamposite shoe…definitely would have picked them up in that case
I’m into ’em. But that full-length window on the bottom will pop by half time.
wow. y’all just made me puke in my mouth with that colourway..
what the (insert swear word here) is that?
I think what Lebron did is just necessary. From Cavs to Heat is a good thing. Here, he do have a chance to win a championship.
i’ll buy this only if lebron actually rocks this…