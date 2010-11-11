Nike Air Max LeBron VIII – Veterans Day Edition

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #LeBron James
11.11.10 8 years ago 2 Comments

Until the latest installment from Kobe‘s signature line drops, the Nike Air Max LeBron VIII is Nike Basketball’s flagship model. So it’s no surprise that the always topical footwear giant utilized Veterans Day to produce a new commemorative colorway that The King will debut tonight against the Celtics. Check it out after the jump.

As you can see, these kicks get obvious inspiration from the United States flag. In fact, many people initially thought these were a commemorative Team USA edition of the LeBron VIII. Expect to see these on LeBron’s feet tonight, and in stores in the very near future.

What do you think?

Source: Nike Basketball

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear#LeBron James
TAGSLeBron JamesNIKENike Air Max LeBron VIIINike BasketballStyle - Kicks and Gear

