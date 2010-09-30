Last week we showed you a teaser, but now it’s time for the real thing. With a new season comes an all-new LeBron James signature shoe. Introducing the Nike Air Max LeBron VIII. Built on a basketball specific Max Air 360 unit – combined with Flywire technology – for ultimate cushioning, lightweight comfort and lockdown control, this might be LeBron’s best shoe to date. Check it out in greater detail after the jump.
With a luxurious, supple all-natural leather upper, the LeBron VIII is classically crafted and modeled after the shell of a dress shoe. Functional detailing in the perimeter of the outsole provides flexibility while representing LeBron’s personal inspiration points. The deep cut forefoot flex grooves provide an optimal range of motion, while the lightweight multidirectional herringbone pattern is specifically designed for LeBron’s first step and his quick cuts.
The lion on the front-side of the tongue represents LeBron’s ravenous nature â€“ like that of a hunter on the basketball court. The tongue-back label is a nod to bespoke off court attire, and highlights the crafted nature of the LeBron VIII made specifically for LeBron. The numbers 828 represent the 82 regular season games and the 28 playoff games.
The dual density molded internal collar foam provides elevated lockdown and comfort. The height differential between the collar and heel has increased, which results in better lock down and more Achilles flexion. The structural TPU injected frame around Flywire technology, delivers ergonomic zonally-designed support, for lightweight lockdown only where needed. The Swoosh design was moved back on the LeBron VIII towards the rear of the shoe, ending on unique spoiler loop, to symbolize LeBron’s speed on court.
Midsole compression molded Phylon interface works in concert with Max Air 360 cushioning to help guide through the footstrike and further enhance the ride. Max Air 360 unit was designed for ultimate cushioning and impact protection. The alternating formation of the laces eye row was created for better fit, with a top eyelet to provide enhanced lockdown through dual pull design, shaped like the number 8.
The fully integrated, seamless mesh innersleeve provides breathability and comfort. Outsole geometry combined with X Flex design decouples the heel to displace force and pressure.
What do you think?
No
Fugly is the perfect word here
Looks like the Griffey’s and Jordan 8’s mixed in a bowl of ridiculousness.
When I can play basketball again, I’d probably pickup a few pairs of these. The Airmax 360, IMO, is the best base to build a shoe off of.
THOSE ARE ATROCIOUS. At least that colorway, maybe some others will look serviceable but those are heavy shoes, why would you make them look heavier? ugh
Damn i guess im the only who thinks they aint half bad lol
id focks wit em..
lebron’s……lightweight? Nope!
@Lakeshow
You ain’t the only one. I think they’re alright.
Something tells me his post-Decision shoe sales will decrease from the pre-Decision numbers. It’s probably racially motivated though. Yeah, that’s it. It’s all a master plan devised by ‘the man’ to hold down the black man……. <– I'm sure LBJ's camp will feed him that garbage.
nice really nice..
I think these are nice!! Why is it, aside from the double strap joints, that Lebron’s are always so heavy??
I think to much is going on, it just look so busy.
The is ungly, but King James still one of FOV. F—Koby.
I like these. Problem is i’ma be in the states come february and other shoes will have come out by then.
But I think these are dope. Black and red is always a nice colourway.
I played on the kobe V’s the other day and it just didn’t feel right. the lowtops