Last week we showed you a teaser, but now it’s time for the real thing. With a new season comes an all-new LeBron James signature shoe. Introducing the Nike Air Max LeBron VIII. Built on a basketball specific Max Air 360 unit – combined with Flywire technology – for ultimate cushioning, lightweight comfort and lockdown control, this might be LeBron’s best shoe to date. Check it out in greater detail after the jump.

With a luxurious, supple all-natural leather upper, the LeBron VIII is classically crafted and modeled after the shell of a dress shoe. Functional detailing in the perimeter of the outsole provides flexibility while representing LeBron’s personal inspiration points. The deep cut forefoot flex grooves provide an optimal range of motion, while the lightweight multidirectional herringbone pattern is specifically designed for LeBron’s first step and his quick cuts.

The lion on the front-side of the tongue represents LeBron’s ravenous nature â€“ like that of a hunter on the basketball court. The tongue-back label is a nod to bespoke off court attire, and highlights the crafted nature of the LeBron VIII made specifically for LeBron. The numbers 828 represent the 82 regular season games and the 28 playoff games.

The dual density molded internal collar foam provides elevated lockdown and comfort. The height differential between the collar and heel has increased, which results in better lock down and more Achilles flexion. The structural TPU injected frame around Flywire technology, delivers ergonomic zonally-designed support, for lightweight lockdown only where needed. The Swoosh design was moved back on the LeBron VIII towards the rear of the shoe, ending on unique spoiler loop, to symbolize LeBron’s speed on court.

Midsole compression molded Phylon interface works in concert with Max Air 360 cushioning to help guide through the footstrike and further enhance the ride. Max Air 360 unit was designed for ultimate cushioning and impact protection. The alternating formation of the laces eye row was created for better fit, with a top eyelet to provide enhanced lockdown through dual pull design, shaped like the number 8.

The fully integrated, seamless mesh innersleeve provides breathability and comfort. Outsole geometry combined with X Flex design decouples the heel to displace force and pressure.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.