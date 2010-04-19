Nike Air Max Turnaround – Shawn Marion Player Exclusive

Yesterday, Shawn Marion had nine points, five rebounds, three assists and two blocks to help the Mavericks beats the Spurs. But the best part of his game was what he was wearing on his feet. Check out the Nike Air Max Turnaround that the Matrix wore in Game 1.
What do you think?
I’d buy it for 60 bucks. Nice shoe but mediocre design.
Dig the design. Nice color scheme.nice to see Shawn do his thing on a team that fits him. Much love for Grant, but I wish Shawn was still in Phoenix.
I have these shoes in the black/white colorway and their not that nice. It’s a nice design but the shoe isn’t high quality.