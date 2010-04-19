Nike Air Max Turnaround – Shawn Marion Player Exclusive

Yesterday, Shawn Marion had nine points, five rebounds, three assists and two blocks to help the Mavericks beats the Spurs. But the best part of his game was what he was wearing on his feet. Check out the Nike Air Max Turnaround that the Matrix wore in Game 1.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.