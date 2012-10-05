Nike Air Penny V “Dolphins”

10.05.12

It’s been a nice couple days for Penny Hardaway, who was reported to be part of Memphis’ new ownership group yesterday (one expected to keep the Grizzlies in the city Hardaway was born and raised in) and now gets a ridiculously dope colorway for his Nike Air Penny V “Dolphins.” The colorway brings out the look of the glory days of the Shula Era Dolphins, and will retail for $165 on Nov. 21.

The shoe gets all the details right, with the tags on the back of the heel saying “The Storm Is Over” and “Heaven Cent.” The green and safety-vest orange colorway flows into an ice sole. This is the fifth special colorway we’ve seen of the Penny V.

Nike Air Penny V “Orlando”
Nike Air Penny V “Suns”
Nike Air Penny V “Red Eagle”
Nike Air Penny V “Invisibility Cloak”

Via NiceKicks

