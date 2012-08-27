Nike Air Penny V “Red Eagle”

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear
08.27.12 6 years ago

We showed you the Invisibility Cloaks. We showed you the Miami and Orlando editions as well, but these Nike Air Penny V “Red Eagles” might be the best colorway we’ve seen so far of the latest edition to Penny Hardaway‘s signature line.

These joints take their inspiration from Penny’s high school, the Treadwell Eagles, and were shown off at the recent Shanghai Nike Festival of Sport by Nike Sportswear head Gentry Humphrey. As we get closer to the release date for the Penny V, I’m having a harder time choosing which ones to get.

via sneakernews

Are these the best Penny Vs yet?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSAnfernee "Penny" HardawayNIKENike Air Penny VNike Air Penny V "Red Eagle"Nike BasketballStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP