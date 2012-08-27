Nike Air Penny V “Red Eagle”

We showed you the Invisibility Cloaks. We showed you the Miami and Orlando editions as well, but these Nike Air Penny V “Red Eagles” might be the best colorway we’ve seen so far of the latest edition to Penny Hardaway‘s signature line.

These joints take their inspiration from Penny’s high school, the Treadwell Eagles, and were shown off at the recent Shanghai Nike Festival of Sport by Nike Sportswear head Gentry Humphrey. As we get closer to the release date for the Penny V, I’m having a harder time choosing which ones to get.

via sneakernews

Are these the best Penny Vs yet?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.