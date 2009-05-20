Nike Air Trainer 1 x Manny Pacquiao, Adrian Peterson

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Manny Pacquiao
05.20.09 9 years ago 15 Comments

If the Nike Air Trainer 1 collaborated with Anthony Carter, it would officially be the greatest shoe of all time. Right now, it’s on the cusp. Nike has already created exclusive makeups for some of the sweetest athletes in the universe: Manny Pacquiao, Adrian Peterson, Brandon Roy, Larry Fitzgerald, and Troy Polomalu. Add AC in there and it’d be a sealed deal.

The Pacquiao collab is the red/white shoe above. It’s release is pretty limited.

A release date is set for May 2nd with 200 pairs created. 100 pairs will be given to Manny as friends & family giveaways while the rest will be retailed through UNDFTD, Fatlace, Niketown SF and Las Vegas.

Here is the Adrian Peterson makeup. Though I’m partial to AD, I think that Pacquiao’s colorway is nicer. The black and purple really works only if you’re a Viking.

I’ve clearly made my push for the Anthony Carter makeup, but don’t you think that these kicks would look phenomenal in a Nuggets colorway? Instead of the Manny Pacquiao logo on the back of his shoes, a nice “ABC” (for Anthony Bernard Carter) logo would work even better.

Source: Hypebeast and Sneakerfiles

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Manny Pacquiao
TAGSADRIAN PETERSONAnthony CarterMANNY PACQUIAOStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP