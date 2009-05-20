Nike Air Trainer 1 x Manny Pacquiao, Adrian Peterson

If the Nike Air Trainer 1 collaborated with Anthony Carter, it would officially be the greatest shoe of all time. Right now, it’s on the cusp. Nike has already created exclusive makeups for some of the sweetest athletes in the universe: Manny Pacquiao, Adrian Peterson, Brandon Roy, Larry Fitzgerald, and Troy Polomalu. Add AC in there and it’d be a sealed deal.



The Pacquiao collab is the red/white shoe above. It’s release is pretty limited.

A release date is set for May 2nd with 200 pairs created. 100 pairs will be given to Manny as friends & family giveaways while the rest will be retailed through UNDFTD, Fatlace, Niketown SF and Las Vegas.

Here is the Adrian Peterson makeup. Though I’m partial to AD, I think that Pacquiao’s colorway is nicer. The black and purple really works only if you’re a Viking.

I’ve clearly made my push for the Anthony Carter makeup, but don’t you think that these kicks would look phenomenal in a Nuggets colorway? Instead of the Manny Pacquiao logo on the back of his shoes, a nice “ABC” (for Anthony Bernard Carter) logo would work even better.

Source: Hypebeast and Sneakerfiles