I was over on Hypebeast earlier today when I spotted these pics of the Nike Air Yeezy
If you’re not familiar with the legendary Air Yeezys, they are the product of none other than rapper Kanye West. Now for a while there have been pics here and there of supposed samples, but these might be the closest to the real thing they have.
From the looks of it they look like they are going to be a problem on the streets. I’m not feeling this colorway but I know it will probably grow on me. I am sure they won’t disappoint with the other flavors they drop. No release date has been set.
What do you think of these?
I thought these were the Air Marty McFly’s?
They should rename them Air Uglys
Seriously though it’s the strap and high flap that kills them. I don’t mind the colorway.
Rock em in the fall/winter time not sure for the summer time cus they too high cut man
Is that the new feature they was talking about that keeps your ankle 100 percent dry during a tsunami?
these look more McFlyish than the ones Kobe had out.
I been up on these for a min now. Don’t kncok them until you see the blk and white colorway.
[cgi.ebay.com]
I been up on these for a min now. Don’t knock them until you see the blk and white colorway.
[cgi.ebay.com]
Big Shot BOB shoots an airball with that one, those are fakes bud.
Yeah Bob, fake as can be. Only 3 colorways are gonna get made and its the one posted here, its black/pink and some beige deal. The last two doesnt drop till summer.
Im a fan of Mr. West. 808s is okay, but vintage Ye goes so hard is unreal. But i was disapointed when i saw these, cos ive been following their progress and the prototype was sooo much doper then these im afraid. Still gonna get a pair tho lol.
Prototype:
[www.hoopsvibe.com]
Colorways:
[www.kanyeuniversecity.com]
yeah those are fakes… $150,-? There are shoes old and new with fresher collor ways so I wouldn’t buy these.
And nike shouldn’t go on the adidas tour signing music stars ‘n all I just don’t think that fits in with the nike brand but hey… anything for money…
Kanye can’t rap. These shoes are ugly.
@ Matt
thats not true, kanye can rap, he just chooses not to anymore with his continuing wussification of his music and reliance on the auto-tune