Nike Air Yeezy

#Style – Kicks and Gear
03.13.09 9 years ago 13 Comments

I was over on Hypebeast earlier today when I spotted these pics of the Nike Air Yeezy

If you’re not familiar with the legendary Air Yeezys, they are the product of none other than rapper Kanye West. Now for a while there have been pics here and there of supposed samples, but these might be the closest to the real thing they have.

From the looks of it they look like they are going to be a problem on the streets. I’m not feeling this colorway but I know it will probably grow on me. I am sure they won’t disappoint with the other flavors they drop. No release date has been set.

What do you think of these?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP