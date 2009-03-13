I was over on Hypebeast earlier today when I spotted these pics of the Nike Air Yeezy

If you’re not familiar with the legendary Air Yeezys, they are the product of none other than rapper Kanye West. Now for a while there have been pics here and there of supposed samples, but these might be the closest to the real thing they have.

From the looks of it they look like they are going to be a problem on the streets. I’m not feeling this colorway but I know it will probably grow on me. I am sure they won’t disappoint with the other flavors they drop. No release date has been set.

What do you think of these?