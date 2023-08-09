Nike Announced It Will Release A New Sneaker In Its Kobe Line

Kobe Bryant‘s line of signature sneakers with Nike returned last March following an inability between the brand and Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, to come to terms on a deal that continued their long-standing relationship in the aftermath of Bryant’s passing in 2020. With the sneakers being in high demand both by fans and among NBA players, the hope was that they’d be able to sort something out and get Kobe’s line of shoes back on the market.

That ended up happening, with both the line coming back and Vanessa announcing that there would be conditions to the deal with Nike that will benefit Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation and youth basketball in Southern California. Fast forward to Wednesday and Nike announced that a new Kobe sneaker is on the horizon in a pair of tweets.

Type out "iconic footwear" with your eyes closed 🫣 We'll go first: Kobe Brand is back — Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) August 9, 2023

Mamba Forever. 🐍 The newest shoe in the iconic Kobe line is almost here. Tune into SNKRS ‘Live From the Archive’ (North America only) on August 10 for the unveiling and exclusive details on the upcoming release. pic.twitter.com/BWPNZ5MW1S — Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) August 9, 2023

While details about the shoe are unknown — all we can really tell from the video is that they’ll be a low top, which is not out of the ordinary for the Kobe line — Nike did say that more information will become available via the SNKRS app on Aug. 10. Additionally, the video announcing the news indicates that they’ll be released on Aug. 23, 2023, which would have been Bryant’s 45th birthday.