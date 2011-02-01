Nike Basketball All-Star Collection: East L.A. Pack

Other than unveiling the second trailer for Kobe Bryant‘s new film, The Black Mamba, Nike’s All-Star Pre-Heat event also unveiled several new colorways of the Nike Zoom Kobe VI, Nike Zoom Hyperfuse Low and Nike Air Force 1 – including three commemorating neighborhoods in and around the site of the 2011 NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles. Representing and drawing inspiration from East L.A., Orange County and Hollywood, these footwear styles pay homage to the unique sprit of these distinct neighborhoods. First up, check out the East L.A. Pack.

East L.A. has a pulse of its own. Steeped in Latino roots, it is one of the most iconic neighborhoods in Los Angeles. Custom cars, tattoo art and a passion for sport are all distinctive elements of the region. Home to L.A.’s favorite team, it’s only fitting that the colorway of the collection be blue. The pack also features a metallic finish that emulates the body paint of car and the inner sock liner features the symbolic “L.A.” logo encompassed in a graffiti-art frame.

The East L.A. and Orange County colorways are available now at retail throughout the country, while the Hollywood colorway will launch on Feb. 11. All three colorways will also be available on NikeStore.com.

