Nike Basketball All-Star Collection: Hollywood Pack

Other than unveiling the second trailer for Kobe Bryant‘s new film, The Black Mamba, Nike’s All-Star Pre-Heat event also unveiled several new colorways of the Nike Zoom Kobe VI, Nike Zoom Hyperfuse Low and Nike Air Force 1 – including three commemorating neighborhoods in and around the site of the 2011 NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles. Representing and drawing inspiration from East L.A., Orange County and Hollywood, these footwear styles pay homage to the unique sprit of these distinct neighborhoods. Last up, check out the Hollywood Pack.

The special effects of Hollywood come to life through this pack, and it’s only fitting this collection take on another dimension. Featuring a 3D appliquÃ© that is only visible when wearing the proper eyewear, this collection literally jumps out at you. The inner sock liner, also 3D, features a classic “L.A” logo design that is flanked by stars, a nod to the Hollywood celebrity culture.

The East L.A. and Orange County colorways are available now at retail throughout the country, while the Hollywood colorway will launch on Feb. 11. All three colorways will also be available on NikeStore.com.

